Lawrence Poltrock
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Poltrock, Lawrence

Age 78, of Northbrook. Beloved husband of Sandy Schultz and the late Meredythe Poltrock, nee Noorlag; loving father of Jennifer Poltrock (Greg Humphrey), Billy (Lesley) Poltrock; cherished friend of Ryan (Belinda) Schultz; devoted grandfather of Catherine Humphrey, Brooke and Hutson Poltrock, and Penelope and Abigail Schultz; fond brother of Rev. Roy (Caryl) Poltrock; uncle of many nieces and nephews.

After graduating Chicago Kent College of Law, he served as a special agent for the FBI. As an attorney specializing in Labor & Employment he represented the American Federation of Teachers and various labor organizations in the Chicagoland area. He supported many charitable organizations including Timothy Christian Schools and Hope College. He was an avid golfer and fisherman who loved the Cubs.

Private funeral Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd., Lombard, IL 60148 (3 blocks S. of Roosevelt). A public Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Interment private at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Timothy Christian Schools, American Heart Association, or AT Children's Project Foundation are appreciated. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net.

We encourage relatives and friends to share a memory on the Tribute Wall in lieu of personal attendance. All visitations and funerals are limited to members of the immediate family of the deceased in response to the growing COVID-19 Pandemic. Knollcrest Funeral Home will be livestreaming the Funeral Service for Lawrence directly below the obituary on our website.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Interment
Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Association
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved