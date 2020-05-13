Poltrock, Lawrence
Age 78, of Northbrook. Beloved husband of Sandy Schultz and the late Meredythe Poltrock, nee Noorlag; loving father of Jennifer Poltrock (Greg Humphrey), Billy (Lesley) Poltrock; cherished friend of Ryan (Belinda) Schultz; devoted grandfather of Catherine Humphrey, Brooke and Hutson Poltrock, and Penelope and Abigail Schultz; fond brother of Rev. Roy (Caryl) Poltrock; uncle of many nieces and nephews.
After graduating Chicago Kent College of Law, he served as a special agent for the FBI. As an attorney specializing in Labor & Employment he represented the American Federation of Teachers and various labor organizations in the Chicagoland area. He supported many charitable organizations including Timothy Christian Schools and Hope College. He was an avid golfer and fisherman who loved the Cubs.
Private funeral Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd., Lombard, IL 60148 (3 blocks S. of Roosevelt). A public Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Interment private at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Timothy Christian Schools, American Heart Association, or AT Children's Project Foundation are appreciated. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net.
We encourage relatives and friends to share a memory on the Tribute Wall in lieu of personal attendance. All visitations and funerals are limited to members of the immediate family of the deceased in response to the growing COVID-19 Pandemic. Knollcrest Funeral Home will be livestreaming the Funeral Service for Lawrence directly below the obituary on our website.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.