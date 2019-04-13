|
Marciniak, Lawrence B. Age 64, of Burr Ridge, passed away suddenly. Loving husband of Sandy; loving dad of Lauren (Trevor) Cushard and Stephanie Marciniak; dear brother of Linda (John) Cuff; longtime friend of Michael Drysch and Jan Ward. Preceded in death by parents, Jacqueline Rygie and Amel M. Marciniak. Visitation 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family and friends will gather at St. James at Sag Bridge Catholic Church, 10600 Archer Ave. in Lemont on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 13, 2019