Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Lawrence Kreft
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:45 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Domitilla Church
Lawrence Kreft


1928 - 2019
Lawrence Kreft Obituary
Kreft, Lawrence "Larry" Longtime resident of Hillside, age 91. Beloved husband of Helen; loving uncle and friend to many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blocks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Domitilla Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For further info, 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 5, 2019
