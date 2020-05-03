Janaszak, Lawrence J. Lawrence J. Janaszak age 77 of longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois. Loving husband to Lucy (nee Lachcik); beloved father to David (Julie) Janaszak, Carol Janaszak and Jeff Janaszak; cherished grandfather to Adam, Anna, Matt and Sophia; dear brother to Loretta Wright and Maryann (Steve) Lindgren; fond uncle, cousin and friend to many. Lawrence retired as a supervisor for Ameritech and served proudly in the U.S. Navy. Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Due to the current circumstances, a memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date at St. Kieran Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted to Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Highway, Chicago Heights, IL. Info: (708)-754-0016.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2020.