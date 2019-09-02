Home

Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Lying in State
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
2515 Palatine Road
Inverness, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
2515 Palatine Road
Inverness, IL
Lawrence Golden Obituary
Golden, Dr. Lawrence J. Age 77. Loving husband of Rosalyn M. (nee Vernagallo); dear brother-in-law of Louis J. (Joyce) Vernagallo; dear uncle of Nicole (Brian) Meute, Renee (Dr. Sam) Biafora, Joseph (Amy) Vernagallo and many great-grandnephews and nieces. Family and friends to meet at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 Palatine Road, Inverness, Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. where Dr. Golden will lie in state until mass time at 10:30 a.m. Interment at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Salerno Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale Rd.) For info, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 2, 2019
