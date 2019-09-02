|
|
Golden, Dr. Lawrence J. Age 77. Loving husband of Rosalyn M. (nee Vernagallo); dear brother-in-law of Louis J. (Joyce) Vernagallo; dear uncle of Nicole (Brian) Meute, Renee (Dr. Sam) Biafora, Joseph (Amy) Vernagallo and many great-grandnephews and nieces. Family and friends to meet at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 Palatine Road, Inverness, Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. where Dr. Golden will lie in state until mass time at 10:30 a.m. Interment at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Salerno Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale Rd.) For info, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 2, 2019