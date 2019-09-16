|
|
Garron, Jr., Lawrence "Larry" Age 82, died Friday, September 13, 2019 in his home in Framingham, MA. Born in Marks, MS, he was the eldest of 10 brothers and sisters. His family moved from Marks, MS to Argo, IL where he attended Argo High School. Larry excelled as a stellar student/athlete and after graduating Argo High School, Larry attended Western Illinois University. Larry was the first of his family to attend college and would later be inducted into the Western Illinois University Hall of Fame. After college, Larry was signed by the Boston Patriots as a half back and is one of the original Patriots which started as a new AFL franchise in 1960. Larry's career with the Patriots lasted from 1960 to 1968 and was a four time All-Pro selection. Family and friends will honor and remember Larry's life by gathering for visiting hours in the Greater Framingham Community Church at 44 Franklin Street, Framingham, MA 01702 on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning in Greater Framingham Community Church on September 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. For more information, please go to www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 16, 2019