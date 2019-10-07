Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Westlawn Cemetery, (Section Carnation)
7801 W. Montrose Ave.
Norridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Feldgreber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Feldgreber

Add a Memory
Lawrence Feldgreber Obituary
Feldgreber, Lawrence Lawrence Feldgreber, 85. Beloved husband for 63 years, 11 months and 15 days of Millie nee Sachs. Loving father of Linda (Mark) Blumenthal, Robert (Bobbi) Feldgreber and Bill (Maria) Feldgreber. Proud grandfather of Ben (Paris) Blumenthal, Samantha (Jeremy) von Halle, Jason Feldgreber, Dr. Ross (Dr. Michelle) Feldgreber, Amanda Feldgreber, Alex Feldgreber, Alyssa Feldgreber and Ashley Feldgreber. Dear brother of Earl Feld. He will be remembered for his big heart, big smile and gentle soul. Graveside service Monday 9AM at Westlawn Cemetery, (Section Carnation) 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, c/o KIDSS FOR KIDS, 225 East Chicago Ave., Box 4, Chicago, IL 60611-2991, www.KIDSSFORKIDS.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now