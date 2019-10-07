|
Feldgreber, Lawrence Lawrence Feldgreber, 85. Beloved husband for 63 years, 11 months and 15 days of Millie nee Sachs. Loving father of Linda (Mark) Blumenthal, Robert (Bobbi) Feldgreber and Bill (Maria) Feldgreber. Proud grandfather of Ben (Paris) Blumenthal, Samantha (Jeremy) von Halle, Jason Feldgreber, Dr. Ross (Dr. Michelle) Feldgreber, Amanda Feldgreber, Alex Feldgreber, Alyssa Feldgreber and Ashley Feldgreber. Dear brother of Earl Feld. He will be remembered for his big heart, big smile and gentle soul. Graveside service Monday 9AM at Westlawn Cemetery, (Section Carnation) 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, c/o KIDSS FOR KIDS, 225 East Chicago Ave., Box 4, Chicago, IL 60611-2991, www.KIDSSFORKIDS.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 7, 2019