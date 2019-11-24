Home

Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Church
7600 W. North Ave
River Forest, IL
View Map
Lawrence Falco Obituary
Falco, Lawrence "Larry" Beloved husband of the late Jean Marie Falco; loving son of the late Incornata and Carmen Falco; dear brother of the late Angie (John) Rante, Mary, Frank (Angie), James (Kay), Mike (Edwina) and Rose (John) Rossi; fond uncle of Diane (Mike) Doherty, Judy (the late Frank) Corsini, Corrine, MaryLynn (Joe) Marazzo, Fr. Frank Falco O.S.M. and dear friend of the Rentas Family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Hines V.A. Hospital and Hospice facility. Family and friends to gather for visitation, Monday 9:00 a.m at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 7600 W. North Ave., River Forest, IL. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 630-889-1700. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hines V.A. Hospital.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 24, 2019
