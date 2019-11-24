|
Falco, Lawrence "Larry" Beloved husband of the late Jean Marie Falco; loving son of the late Incornata and Carmen Falco; dear brother of the late Angie (John) Rante, Mary, Frank (Angie), James (Kay), Mike (Edwina) and Rose (John) Rossi; fond uncle of Diane (Mike) Doherty, Judy (the late Frank) Corsini, Corrine, MaryLynn (Joe) Marazzo, Fr. Frank Falco O.S.M. and dear friend of the Rentas Family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Hines V.A. Hospital and Hospice facility. Family and friends to gather for visitation, Monday 9:00 a.m at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 7600 W. North Ave., River Forest, IL. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 630-889-1700. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hines V.A. Hospital.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 24, 2019