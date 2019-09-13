Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rosalie Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Duffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Duffy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Duffy Obituary
Duffy, Lawrence "Larry" Native of Bailieborough, Co. Cavan, Ireland. Husband of Ann (nee Davitt); loving father of Kevin (Mary), Vincent (Pamala), Erin (Oliver) Cotter, Liam, Laura (John) Collins, Eileen, Maureen (Angelo) Bommarito and the late Baby Gerard; cherished grandfather of Courtney (Fred) Schoenfeld, Kyle, Casey, Lucas, Griffin Duffy, Sinead, Fiona and Brendan Cotter, Mairead, Niamh and Finn Collins, Liam, Emily, Cathal, Maya Cribbin and Audrey Duffy, Vanessa, Eamon and Sophia Bommarito; fond uncle and friend to many. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, (1/2 Block East of Austin) to St. Rosalie Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info, 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now