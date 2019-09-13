|
Duffy, Lawrence "Larry" Native of Bailieborough, Co. Cavan, Ireland. Husband of Ann (nee Davitt); loving father of Kevin (Mary), Vincent (Pamala), Erin (Oliver) Cotter, Liam, Laura (John) Collins, Eileen, Maureen (Angelo) Bommarito and the late Baby Gerard; cherished grandfather of Courtney (Fred) Schoenfeld, Kyle, Casey, Lucas, Griffin Duffy, Sinead, Fiona and Brendan Cotter, Mairead, Niamh and Finn Collins, Liam, Emily, Cathal, Maya Cribbin and Audrey Duffy, Vanessa, Eamon and Sophia Bommarito; fond uncle and friend to many. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, (1/2 Block East of Austin) to St. Rosalie Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info, 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 13, 2019