Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Irish American Heritage Center
4626 N. Knox Ave
Chicago, IL
Lawrence Chalifoux Obituary
Chalifoux, Lawrence "Larry" Joseph Age 65. Beloved husband of Melissa Wreath; loving son of the late George "Bud" and Mary Kay Chalifoux; dearest brother of Donald (Gail), George (Jan), Carol (Russ) Standlee, Mary (Jeff) McDermott, James and Katie (Mary) Chalifoux; fond uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was an accomplished musician and avid Cubs Fan. He will be missed by his family and many loving friends. In lieu of flowers donations to www.musiclinkfoundation.org appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago, IL 60630 on August 3, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Info 773-685-4400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 28, 2019
