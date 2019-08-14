Home

Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Damian Church
Lawrence Brunke Obituary
Brunke, Lawrence R. "Larry" Age 72. Beloved husband and best friend for 50 years to Elaine; loving father of Michelle (Jim) Riordan, Kimmie Brunke (Britt Parrott) and Christopher Brunke; proud Poppy of Samantha, Kenzie, Matthew and Freya; devoted brother of Madeline (Laurence) Kimmey; Uncle Larry will be dearly missed by his nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 2:00-9:00 p.m. at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. from the Funeral Home to St. Damian Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Larry enjoyed cooking and listening to Jazz music. Retired after 34 years with Illinois Bell. In lieu of flowers, donation to in memory of Larry would be most appreciated. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 14, 2019
