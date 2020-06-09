Lawrence A. Maderak
Maderak, Lawrence A. Age 73, of Bridgeview, IL. U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. Beloved husband of Patricia Eileen (nee Oclon). Loving father of Brenda (Michael) Laudadio and Kimberley (Gerardo) Garcia. Cherished grandfather of Orin, Nicole, Kayla and Mikey. Dear brother of Terrance (Lucy) Maderak and cousin to Rita (Henry) Brand. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired Deputy Chief for the Bridgeview Police Department and Cook County Investigator. Visitation Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Hann Funeral Home, 8230 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview, IL with a Funeral Service that evening at 7:00 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans. For funeral info, call 708-496-3344. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
JUN
10
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
Funeral services provided by
Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
8230 S. Harlem
Bridgeview, IL 60455
(708) 496-3344
