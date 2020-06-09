Maderak, Lawrence A. Age 73, of Bridgeview, IL. U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. Beloved husband of Patricia Eileen (nee Oclon). Loving father of Brenda (Michael) Laudadio and Kimberley (Gerardo) Garcia. Cherished grandfather of Orin, Nicole, Kayla and Mikey. Dear brother of Terrance (Lucy) Maderak and cousin to Rita (Henry) Brand. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired Deputy Chief for the Bridgeview Police Department and Cook County Investigator. Visitation Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Hann Funeral Home, 8230 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview, IL with a Funeral Service that evening at 7:00 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans. For funeral info, call 708-496-3344. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 9, 2020.