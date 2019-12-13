|
|
Wlosiak, Lavita Ann (nee Tuttle), 78, widow of the late William Wlosiak, was born July 11, 1941 and passed away peacefully the morning of Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at her home in Wood Dale, IL surrounded by family, after a long battle with cancer. The daughter of Lawerence and Catherine (nee Miller) Tuttle, she will be missed by many. Beloved mother of Laura (Herb) Vehrs, William (Tammy) Wlosiak, Robert Wlosiak, and Lisa (Tom) McVady; dearest grandmother of Kelly (Chad) Glanders, Herb (Becky) Wlosiak, Jason Vehrs, Stacy (Dale) Sparks, Tommy McVady, Cody Wlosiak, Ashley McVady, Dylan Wlosiak, and Cassidy McVady; great-grandma to many. Loving sibling to twenty-two brothers and sisters. A visitation will be held at Geils Funeral Home, 180 South York Road, Bensenville, IL 60106 on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cancer Research Foundation in Lavita's honor. For questions, please contact Geils Funeral Home at (630) 766-3232.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 13, 2019