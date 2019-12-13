Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
180 South York Road
Bensenville, IL 60106
(630) 766-3232
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
180 South York Road
Bensenville, IL 60106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lavita Wlosiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lavita Wlosiak


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lavita Wlosiak Obituary
Wlosiak, Lavita Ann (nee Tuttle), 78, widow of the late William Wlosiak, was born July 11, 1941 and passed away peacefully the morning of Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at her home in Wood Dale, IL surrounded by family, after a long battle with cancer. The daughter of Lawerence and Catherine (nee Miller) Tuttle, she will be missed by many. Beloved mother of Laura (Herb) Vehrs, William (Tammy) Wlosiak, Robert Wlosiak, and Lisa (Tom) McVady; dearest grandmother of Kelly (Chad) Glanders, Herb (Becky) Wlosiak, Jason Vehrs, Stacy (Dale) Sparks, Tommy McVady, Cody Wlosiak, Ashley McVady, Dylan Wlosiak, and Cassidy McVady; great-grandma to many. Loving sibling to twenty-two brothers and sisters. A visitation will be held at Geils Funeral Home, 180 South York Road, Bensenville, IL 60106 on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cancer Research Foundation in Lavita's honor. For questions, please contact Geils Funeral Home at (630) 766-3232.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lavita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -