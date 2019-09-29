|
|
Tardi, Laverne (nee Casale) Beloved wife of the late Vincent Tardi; loving mother of James Tardi and Michael (Carol) Tardi; cherished grandmother of Michael (Mandy), Brian (Ashley), Jamie, Jonathan (Lisa), Daniel (Haley) and Stephanie; adoring great-grandmother of Isabella, Franco, Elliana and Kiya; dear sister of John (late Sylvia) Casale, the late Lorraine (Joseph) Giambrone and the late Marie (late Mike) Surranno. Visitation Monday, September 30, 2019, from 8:45 a.m. until the time of chapel prayers 9:15 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Elizabeth Seton Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.kerryfh.com, (708) 361-4235, www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 29, 2019