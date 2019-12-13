|
Sticha, LaVerne Age 90, of Morris, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. LaVerne was born January 9, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to her parents Albert and Anna Waska. She married William G. Sticha on October 30, 1948. They were married for 71 years. She is survived by her loving husband William; beloved children Laurie (Michael) Kulaga, Don (Liz) Sticha; cherished grandchildren Adam (Talia) Kulaga, Jonathan (Holly) Kulaga, Matthew Sticha, Mark Sticha, Missy (Cody) Janicek, Rich Vlach, Dan (Ashley) Vlach; adored great-grandchildren Owen and Wyatt Kulaga, Jacob, Juliette, and Stella Janicek, Millie Vlach, Madison and Danny Vlach. Donations can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountAuburnFuneralHome.com for the Sticha family.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 13, 2019