Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
(708) 749-2033
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVerne Sticha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVerne Sticha

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaVerne Sticha Obituary
Sticha, LaVerne Age 90, of Morris, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. LaVerne was born January 9, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to her parents Albert and Anna Waska. She married William G. Sticha on October 30, 1948. They were married for 71 years. She is survived by her loving husband William; beloved children Laurie (Michael) Kulaga, Don (Liz) Sticha; cherished grandchildren Adam (Talia) Kulaga, Jonathan (Holly) Kulaga, Matthew Sticha, Mark Sticha, Missy (Cody) Janicek, Rich Vlach, Dan (Ashley) Vlach; adored great-grandchildren Owen and Wyatt Kulaga, Jacob, Juliette, and Stella Janicek, Millie Vlach, Madison and Danny Vlach. Donations can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountAuburnFuneralHome.com for the Sticha family.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaVerne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mount Auburn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -