Pajonk, Laverne L. (nee Kaleta) Beloved wife of the late John J. Pajonk; loving mother of Shirley (Richard) Sroka, Susan (Joseph) Gesiakowski, Julie (the late George) Mendelke, and the late Wendy; devoted grandmother of Holly (Geoff) Dellapenna, Jason Mendelke, Nicholas (Anne) Mendelke, Jonathan (Nicole) Mendelke, Timothy (Melissa) Mendelke, Christopher (Marisela) Gesiakowski, Philip (LeAnne) Gesiakowski and Jenna (Kevin) Radowski; cherished great-grandmother of many. Visitation Wednesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Thursday 10:30 a.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral info, (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019