Reid, Laura C. Age 40, beloved daughter of Joan and Thomas Reid, Sr.; loving sister of Tom (Julie) Reid, Amy (Kelly) Kelleck, Daniel (Cassandra) Reid, Karyn (Dan) Klemptner, Kelly (fiancé Jeff Vance) Reid, Tony (Kelly) Reid and Jim (fiancée Anne Rohrer) Reid; dearest granddaughter of Rosemary and the late Thomas Reid and Joseph Stewart and Mary and Arthur Daly; devoted aunt of many. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL, 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to beverlybreastcancerwaik.org. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 4, 2019