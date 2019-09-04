Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home
17909 S. 94th Ave.
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home
17909 S. 94th Ave.
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Reid

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Reid Obituary
Reid, Laura C. Age 40, beloved daughter of Joan and Thomas Reid, Sr.; loving sister of Tom (Julie) Reid, Amy (Kelly) Kelleck, Daniel (Cassandra) Reid, Karyn (Dan) Klemptner, Kelly (fiancé Jeff Vance) Reid, Tony (Kelly) Reid and Jim (fiancée Anne Rohrer) Reid; dearest granddaughter of Rosemary and the late Thomas Reid and Joseph Stewart and Mary and Arthur Daly; devoted aunt of many. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL, 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to beverlybreastcancerwaik.org. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now