Caiafa, Laura Jean (nee Curylo) Loving daughter of the late Joseph, Jr. and the late Frances Curylo; beloved mother of Joseph and Kevin Caiafa; dear sister of James and Joseph Curylo; fond niece, cousin and friend to many. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 12:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 W. Cermak Road, Forest Park, IL. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary School, 97 Herrick Road, Riverside, IL 60546. For more information, 708-749-2033 or visit www.mountauburnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 23, 2019