Ander, Laura Laura B. Ander, nee Dicker, age 66. Beloved wife of Steven. Loving mother of Jeremy (Ellie) Ander, Brian (Regina) Ander, Justin (Fay) Ander and Allyson (Kevin) Koeneman. Proud "Nommie" of Tycen, Brielle, Savannah, Brooke, Levi, Maverick, Hunter, Kyle and Addison. Dear sister of Jay Dicker. Fond sister-in-law of Carol (Ronnie) Jesselson, Pam (Alan) Witt and Marcia (Marc) Sloan. Adored aunt, cousin and best friend to all who knew her. Service Friday 12:00 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory to Israel Cancer Research Fund, 52 Vanderbilt Ave., Suite 1510, New York, NY 10017-3834, www.icrfonline.org Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 16, 2019