Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:30 PM
The service will be live streamed. Go to www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Wolf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wolf, Larry Age 88, of Chicago, beloved husband for 35 years of Marilyn Malkin, nee Ecker; treasured friend and former spouse of Paulette Wolf; loving father of Bradley (Sabina) Wolf, Marna Herrick, and Jodi (Adam Lombardo) Wolf; cherished stepfather of Randi (Harlan) Steinberger, Stephen (Karen) Malkin, and Barry (Jodi Block) Malkin; adored Pops of Abby, Sam, Matthew, Noah, Sam, Maya, Jeremy, Zack, Brian (Greer), Danny, Charlie, Clara, and Eli; devoted son the late Edward and the late Shirley Wolf; dear brother of the late LaVerne Shone; fond brother-in-law of Joanne Liberman and the late Henry Ecker; special uncle and friend to many. Larry was an avid tennis player, golfer, and traveler. He always enjoyed finding a good bargain. Due to the pandemic virus and concern for the health of our extended family and friends the Tuesday graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed. Go to www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com, choose "Live Stream" from the menu bar which will direct you to the Facebook page. The live stream will commence Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. CT. Contributions may be made to the Unites States Holocaust Memorial Museum, donate.ushmm.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -