Wolf, Larry Age 88, of Chicago, beloved husband for 35 years of Marilyn Malkin, nee Ecker; treasured friend and former spouse of Paulette Wolf; loving father of Bradley (Sabina) Wolf, Marna Herrick, and Jodi (Adam Lombardo) Wolf; cherished stepfather of Randi (Harlan) Steinberger, Stephen (Karen) Malkin, and Barry (Jodi Block) Malkin; adored Pops of Abby, Sam, Matthew, Noah, Sam, Maya, Jeremy, Zack, Brian (Greer), Danny, Charlie, Clara, and Eli; devoted son the late Edward and the late Shirley Wolf; dear brother of the late LaVerne Shone; fond brother-in-law of Joanne Liberman and the late Henry Ecker; special uncle and friend to many. Larry was an avid tennis player, golfer, and traveler. He always enjoyed finding a good bargain. Due to the pandemic virus and concern for the health of our extended family and friends the Tuesday graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed. Go to www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com, choose "Live Stream" from the menu bar which will direct you to the Facebook page. The live stream will commence Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. CT. Contributions may be made to the Unites States Holocaust Memorial Museum, donate.ushmm.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 24, 2020