Larry, Pinsky Larry Pinsky, 71. Beloved husband of Christine nee Ciolkosz. Loving father of Josephine (Scott) Hanan and Sandra (Stephen) Pons. Cherished grandfather of Jack Pons. Dear brother of Marilynn Pinsky. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Graveside Services were held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at Zion Gardens Cemetery. Memorials to , 954 West Washington Blvd., Suite 305, Chicago, IL 60607 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
