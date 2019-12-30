|
|
Levy, Larry A. Age 89, beloved husband of Laurie Levy, happily married for over 50 years; loving father of Robert (Karen) Levy and Leslie Stone; cherished Papa of Madeline, Jake and Abigail; dear brother of Eleanor (Myron) Lieberman; treasured uncle of Beth (James) Keller and Peter (Melissa) Lieberman. Larry was a talented Assistant State's Attorney for the state of Illinois. Graveside service Tuesday, December 31, 11:00 a.m. at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 30, 2019