Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Park
1700 W. Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL
Larry Levy Obituary
Levy, Larry A. Age 89, beloved husband of Laurie Levy, happily married for over 50 years; loving father of Robert (Karen) Levy and Leslie Stone; cherished Papa of Madeline, Jake and Abigail; dear brother of Eleanor (Myron) Lieberman; treasured uncle of Beth (James) Keller and Peter (Melissa) Lieberman. Larry was a talented Assistant State's Attorney for the state of Illinois. Graveside service Tuesday, December 31, 11:00 a.m. at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 30, 2019
