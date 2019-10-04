|
Jefferson, Larry Allen Carter Age 71, passed away on September 24, 2019. Born in Chicago to Wiley C. and Jessie B. Jefferson, Larry was raised in the Hyde Park neighborhood and later moved to Flossmoor, IL. with his wife and daughters. A graduate of Tilden Technical High School, Larry enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1967 and served in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1969 and awarded several decorations, including the Purple Heart Medal. Larry went on to graduate from Roosevelt University with a business degree, allowing him to have a successful career as a sales and marketing executive, having worked for companies such as Montgomery Wards, The Gillette Company and Abbott Laboratories. Larry leaves to cherish his memory his wife Odessa Jefferson; his daughters Aisha Jefferson, Ashanti (Jacob) Morgan and Iman Jefferson; his sisters Mary (Junious) Edler and Media Wilson; grandchildren Jacobi Morgan, Miles Morgan and Aubrey Morgan; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation for Larry will take place Friday, October 4th, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Leak & Sons at 18400 Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills, IL. The funeral mass will take place Saturday, October 5th, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at The Parish of St. Joseph at 17951 Dixie Highway in Homewood, IL. For more information, call 708-574-8494.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 4, 2019