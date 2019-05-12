|
Winterburn, Larry C. Age 79, longtime resident of Glenview, IL, died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, the evening of Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen nee Wayne; loving and devoted father of Joshua (Alycia), Jonathan (Scarlett), Daniel (Jennifer) and Benjamin (Erin); proud Pop-Pop of Abigail, Madelyn, Ephrem, Cecilia, Joseph, Zoe, Aubrey, Alexandra and Sullivan; dear brother of Gary (Sally) and Neil (Marcia); uncle of six nieces and nephews. Larry worked selflessly and tirelessly for those in need, in Public Aid and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) as a Social Worker and Administrator for decades. After retirement, his dedication to children continued through Glenview crossing guard services and devotion to this family. Visitation will be held Friday, May 17th from 6-8 p.m. at the N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Rd., Glenview, IL. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 18th at 11 a.m. at St. David's Episcopal Church, 2410 Glenview Rd., Glenview, IL. A burial in Bear Valley, WI will be attended by immediate family. Funeral information: 847-998-1020.nhscotthanekamp.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 12, 2019