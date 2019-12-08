|
Brankin, Larry M. 68, passed away at his home on November 27, 2019. Larry was born August 9, 1951 in Chicago. Larry was the beloved father of Timothy (Leslie) Brankin, and devoted brother to Todd and Glenn (Bernie) Brankin. Larry was preceded in death by his father Michael, mother Anne, and brother Scott. Larry was a veteran of the United States Army. Larry's work ethic was something to be admired, as he was a loyal employee of the Post Office for over 30 years, where he established and maintained many of his lifelong friendships, including that of his closest friend Bill Jutzi. Larry enjoyed golfing, was an avid fisherman, and was always up for a fish fry. Larry was a dedicated, lifelong Cubs fan, and was elated when he and Tim were able to witness them finally win the World Series together. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to one of the following organizations: Crohn's & Colitis Foundation or Lymphoma Research Foundation. A memorial service to honor Larry's life will be held in the New Year.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 8, 2019