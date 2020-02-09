|
Berg, Larry M. Age 80; Marine Veteran; Retired Chicago Fireman; Devoted husband of Lou (nee Harris) for 52 years; Loving father of Vicky Pesce, Don (Paula) Pesce, Donna Pesce, Tony (Ann) Pesce, Larry (Kristen) Berg, John (Kim) Berg, and the late Bob Berg; Dear brother of the late Tom Berg; Grandfather of 14 and Great-grandfather of 3; Fond uncle and friend to many; Visitation Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until the time of Chapel Service 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 9, 2020