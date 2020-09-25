Kutrubis, The Honorable Lambros "Al" J.
The Honorable Lambros "Al" J. Kutrubis who passed away on 9/11/2020. He is survied by his soulmate Betty Stokes, son John L. Kutrubis, Sisters Matina "Tina" (Steven) Belligratis, Eugina "Becki" (George) Kamberos, Brother Spero "Donna" Kutrubis. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The services and funeral were held at Elmwood Cementary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donationa to the UIC John Marshall Law School in his name.
