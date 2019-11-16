Home

Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 322-7766
Laine Sullivan
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
Reposing
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
8601 Harrison Ave.
Munster, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
8601 Harrison Ave.
Munster, IN
Laine Sullivan Obituary
Sullivan, Laine E. (nee Douglass) age 79, of Schererville, IN, formerly of Chicago, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Laine is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Mike; children, Lisa (Brad) Larson and Michael (Diana) Sullivan; precious grandchildren, Carly, Jake, Michael and Grace; sisters, Colleen (Terry) Gerdts and Denise (Gordon) Daam; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Laine retired as a nurse from the Hammond Clinic. She was very active at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave., Munster, IN 46321 with Pastor Don Stock officiating. Laine will lie in repose at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of service and will be laid to rest at Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 16, 2019
