Palakaitis, Kyle C. Kyle C. Palakaitis, loving father of Keegan (partner Erica Erdakos) & Baby girl Palakaitis. Cherished son of Robin nee Newcomb & Ken Palakaitis. Dear brother of Kaitlyn Palakaitis. Fond nephew of Kevin Palakaitis, Wally (Joanne) Newcomb, & Dean (Noelle) Newcomb. Dear cousin of Danny & Katherine and many more. Funeral Thursday 9:15 a.m. from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Foundation of Keegan would be appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
