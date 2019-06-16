Krueger, Kurt D. Age 62, born and raised in Chicago, succumbed to his injuries on June 7, 2019, after fighting bravely for six days following a tragic motorcycle accident. He was a safe, experienced, and cautious rider his entire life. Professionally, he was an amazingly talented carpenter. He enjoyed and took pride in his hard work, and it showed. You couldn't take a ten minute drive with Kurt without him showing you something he built, and he had a great story to go along with every job. Since he was a kid, the hobby he was most passionate about was fishing. There was always a rod in his truck incase he stumbled across a "secret pond" for a few minutes of "catching," and twice a year he took vacations with his best fishing buddies to Michigan. Kurt's greatest loves were truly his friends and family. He always took an active roll in his children's lives. Jessica, Gary, Amanda, Antonette, and David could not have asked for a better dad. "Pop" had six grandchildren, whom he doted on and simply adored. Gavin, Avery, Cody, Addison, Logan and Spencer will cherish the memories he made with them. Kurt was a devoted son to the late Ken (Retired CPD, 009) and LaVerne; and a loving brother to Pam (Don) Jeanes and Duane (Kathy); he was a fun uncle and great-uncle to many; a wonderful godfather to Kristie; and a nephew and cousin who will be greatly missed. He had many friends who will remember him for his one of a kind sense of humor, willingness to always help, story telling abilities, infectious laugh, and intensity. Please watch for motorcycles - two wheels, one life. A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, June 17, 2019, at Incarnation Catholic Church, 5757 W. 127th St., St. Palos Heights, Crestwood, IL. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. All services and arrangements are provided by John J. Minich, Funeral Director, (773-582-6294 Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary