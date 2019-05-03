|
Kapustka, Kurt J. Age 56, of Niles. Beloved son of the late Chester and Frances; loving brother of Ken (Marie), Karl (Amy), and Kevin; dear uncle of many; fond nephew of Lill Rafa; cousin of many; and cherished friend of many. Visitation Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189. S Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, IL. Visitation will continue at 9:15 a.m. on Monday at St. John Brebeuf Church, 8307 N Harlem Ave., Niles, IL, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Life Celebration Mass. Interment to follow in Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Avenues to Independence at avenuestoindependence.org are appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information, please visit www.funerals.pro or call (847) 537-6600.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2019