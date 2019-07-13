|
Kogut, Krzysztof Beloved husband of Jadwiga (nee Piotrowska) Kogut; loving father of Kasia Kogut, Krzysztof (Serina) Kogut, and Tomasz Kogut; proud grandfather of Nora Grace Kogut; cherished brother of Edward (Maria) Kogut, Halina (Stanislaw) Kobal, and Jan Kogut. Krzysztof will be dearly missed by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St. just west of Harlem). Visitation on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. at Saint Mary of Czestochowa Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Krzysztof's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 13, 2019