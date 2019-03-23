|
Egan, Kristen K. (nee Booe) Age 54. Devoted wife of Michael; loving mother of Alexandria, Michael, and Kylie; proud Nana of Vincent and Dominic; beloved daughter of the late Ronald and Barbara Booe; dear sister of Joseph, Steve, the late Deborah, Vicky, the late Thomas, Barbara, Laura (Phil), the late Andrew, Matthew (Laura), and Eric (Denise); cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, March 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Chapel Service at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For funeral info: (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 23, 2019