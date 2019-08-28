|
Kostush, Keith D. Age 57, beloved husband of JoAnn (nee Roethle); loving father of Christina LaBelle and Daniel Kostush; proud grandfather of Ashley LaBelle and Hailey Kostush; cherished son of the late Daniel and Dorothy (nee Nawrocki) Kostush; dear son-in-law of Mary and the late Harold Roethle; dear brother of Christine (Chester) Gniadecki, David (Judy Guggenheim) Kostush, and Gregory (Patti) Kostush; Keith will be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation in celebration of Keith's life will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St. just west of Harlem). At 8:30 p.m. that evening family and friends will share their memories in honor of Keith. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Kidney Fund (180 N. Wabash Ave., #320, Chicago, IL 60601) would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to Keith's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 28, 2019