Kondylia Skarlatos
Skarlatos, Kondylia Kondylia Skarlatos (nee Christakos), 80, at rest June 15, 2020, from Sparta, Greece. Beloved wife of Christos Skarlatos; Loving mother of Nicoletta Skarlatos and George Skarlatos; Cherished mother-in-law of Juan Carlos; Dearly loved grandmother of Alexandrios; Beloved sister of Konstantinos, Vasileos, Vasiliki, Ermioni and the late Kyriakos; Fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Kondylia will also be missed by many other loving relatives here, and in Greece and Australia. Retired 40 year employee of Nabisco. Visitation for Kondylia Skarlatos will be held on Thursday morning, June 18th from 8:30 a.m. 11:00 a.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Road, Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Service also on Thursday 11:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 7560 S. Archer Rd., Justice, IL 60458. Interment Bethania Cemetery. Info. 708-598-5880 or www.hillsfh.com. "May Her Memory Be Eternal." Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
1 entry
June 16, 2020
Sweet Thought Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Antigone Kouvelis
