1/
Kimberly G. McGrath
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGrath, Kimberly G. Age 58, of Bloomington, IL. Loving daughter of the late Owen and Evelyn (nee Lulinski) McGrath, dear sister of Jim (Cindy Wobschall) McGrath of Jackson, WI; Lynette McGrath of Oak Forest; and the late Melissa McGrath, fond niece, cousin, and friend to many. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with chapel service at 12:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103 rd Street, Oak Lawn, Illinois. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Service
12:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
7086361193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved