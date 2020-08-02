McGrath, Kimberly G.
Age 58, of Bloomington, IL. Loving daughter of the late Owen and Evelyn (nee Lulinski) McGrath, dear sister of Jim (Cindy Wobschall) McGrath of Jackson, WI; Lynette McGrath of Oak Forest; and the late Melissa McGrath, fond niece, cousin, and friend to many. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with chapel service at 12:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103 rd Street, Oak Lawn, Illinois.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com