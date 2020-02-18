Home

Kim Korduplewski Obituary
Korduplewski, Kim (nee Gronski), age 63, of Tinley Park, after a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of Alex; beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Ester Gronski; loving mother of Jaime-Lyn (Matt) Jorgensen and Nicholas (Amy); cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Hannah, Emily and Christopher; devoted sister of the late Lyn (Emil) and the late Jeannie; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews; devoted "Pet-Mom" to her many animals; devoted 30 year employee of Jewel Food Stores. In lieu of flowers, donations to South Suburban Animal Shelter appreciated. Visitation, Tuesday, February 18th 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 a.m. from the Maher Funeral Home, 17101 S. 71st Ave., to Trinity Lutheran Church, for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For information call (708) 781-9212.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 18, 2020
