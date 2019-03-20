Normoyle, Kieran Native of Lissycasey, Co. Clare, Ireland, passed into Heaven on March 16, 2019, at the age of 69. Loving husband of Monica (nee Griffin); dear father of John, Kieran (Andrea), Patrick C.P.D., and Michael Normoyle; adoring grandfather of Ava, Charlotte, and Logan Normoyle; beloved son of the late John and Vera Normoyle; beloved brother of the late Val (Frances) Normoyle, Maire (T.J.) Talty, Sr. Ethel Normoyle (L.C.M.), Claire (the late Tom) Corley, Geraldine (Michael) Cummins, and Jerome Normoyle; beloved brother-in-law of Mary (Michael) Connellan, Sue (the late T.J.) Cahill, Ita (Ned) McSweeney, Ann (Patrick) Keniry, and Patsy (Micheal) Geraghty; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews, including his goddaughter, Shelia Hall (nee Corley) and godfather of James Hughes. Visitation Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Prayers Friday, March 22, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. at the funeral home, with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 a.m. at St. Symphorosa Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Kieran will be remembered fondly by many as a master carpenter and woodworker whose custom-built homes stand throughout Chicago's south side as a testament to his craftsmanship and the artistry he learned at his Father's side. Kieran will be remembered by his sons as a devoted father who taught important lessons through a mix of parable and his own example. Together with his wife, Monica, Kieran made the education of his sons a priority with the result of raising four college-educated public servants, himself a proud graduate of Great White University. Following a seven-month battle with esophageal cancer, Kieran passed peacefully at home, a short while after its recurrence was realized. Condolences may be sent to Kieran's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. (708) 458-0208, Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary