Kevin Wm. Poczatek
Poczatek, Kevin Wm. Kevin Wm. Poczatek, 69, passed away June 24, 2020, suddenly. Beloved son of Janet (nee Swietek) and the late William. Loving brother of Dr. Sharon (Dr. Mark Klein) Poczatek, Joseph Poczatek, Susannah (Daniel) Dickman and William J. Poczatek. Cherished uncle of Collin, Mark, Shaun, Joshua, Christopher and Zach and great-uncle of Vera. Kevin was a U.S. Army Veteran. Visitation Tuesday 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Muzyka Funeral Home, 2157 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 a.m. from Muzyka Chapel to St. Helen Catholic Church for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Private. Info: 773-278-7767. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
JUL
1
Funeral
09:30 AM
Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
JUL
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Helen Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
2157 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 278-7767
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
So sorry to hear about Kevin. I remember when we were young and had fun at picnics and Babush's house. He is at peace with the Lord now. Love and sympathy to the whole family.....
Linda Radtke (Gembol)
Family
June 27, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about my cousin, Kevin. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Judy Luttrell
Family
June 26, 2020
"Gupstwo cae ycie, którego pocztku nie pamitamy, a koca nie znamy!" Bolesaw Prus
Antoni Stawski
Acquaintance
June 26, 2020
June 26, 2020
Sorry to hear of his passing
Ed Poczatek
Family
