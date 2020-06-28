So sorry to hear about Kevin. I remember when we were young and had fun at picnics and Babush's house. He is at peace with the Lord now. Love and sympathy to the whole family.....
Poczatek, Kevin Wm. Kevin Wm. Poczatek, 69, passed away June 24, 2020, suddenly. Beloved son of Janet (nee Swietek) and the late William. Loving brother of Dr. Sharon (Dr. Mark Klein) Poczatek, Joseph Poczatek, Susannah (Daniel) Dickman and William J. Poczatek. Cherished uncle of Collin, Mark, Shaun, Joshua, Christopher and Zach and great-uncle of Vera. Kevin was a U.S. Army Veteran. Visitation Tuesday 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Muzyka Funeral Home, 2157 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 a.m. from Muzyka Chapel to St. Helen Catholic Church for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Private. Info: 773-278-7767. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 28, 2020.