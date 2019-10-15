Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Loretto Church
Kevin Szulczewski Obituary
Szulczewski, Kevin J. Age 63, Beloved husband of Jacqueline Szulczewski nee Martens; Loving father of James (Rachelle), Robert (Jerrielynn), and Sara (Robert Kjer) Szulczewski; Proud papa of Eleanor Rose and Hailey Mae; Cherished son of Esther (nee Jackowiak) and the late Eugene Szulczewski. Dear brother of Gail (John) Wodarski and Gwen (Chris) Canfield. Brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Visitation Thursday 2:00 8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, 9:15 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL to Our Lady of Loretto Church, Mass 10:00 a.m.Interment private.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 15, 2019
