Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
(708) 388-1300
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Walter Church
118th and Western Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Kevin Michael Murphy Obituary
Murphy, Kevin Michael Age 60, of Blue Island, beloved son of Dorothy J. nee Sereik and the late James J. Murphy; loving brother of James (Pamela) Murphy, the late Scott Murphy, Terrence (Lori) Murphy and Dr. Melanie (David West) Murphy; uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews; husband of Sandra G. nee Clarkson. Visitation Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Chapel prayers Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island, then to St. Walter Church, 118th and Western Ave., Chicago, for Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery, Chicago. 708-388-1300 www.kruegerfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2019
