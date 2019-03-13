|
|
Murphy, Kevin Michael Age 60, of Blue Island, beloved son of Dorothy J. nee Sereik and the late James J. Murphy; loving brother of James (Pamela) Murphy, the late Scott Murphy, Terrence (Lori) Murphy and Dr. Melanie (David West) Murphy; uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews; husband of Sandra G. nee Clarkson. Visitation Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Chapel prayers Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island, then to St. Walter Church, 118th and Western Ave., Chicago, for Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery, Chicago. 708-388-1300 www.kruegerfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2019