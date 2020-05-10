Kevin Martin Quinn
1956 - 2020
Quinn, Kevin Martin

64, retired Chicago firefighter, loving father to Sheena (Peter Purvis), Kevin (Maria), Courtney (Michael) Walsh, and Colleen (Zach) Olson; their mother, Susan Quinn; beloved grandfather to Finn, Penelope, Kevin, Lianna, Jordan, Frances and Michael; cherished brother of the late Kathy (Kim) Kiesgen, Mary Jo (Bob) Smith, the late William (Barbara) Quinn, Barbara (Mike) Brennan, Caren (Tom) Bazarek, and Tricia (Rich) Olson; devoted son to the late Mary "Moppa" and the late William; nephew and uncle to many; and dedicated friend to all.

Kevin followed in his father's professional footsteps, becoming a Chicago firefighter after losing him in a fire on the job. He served the City of Chicago proudly for more than three decades.

Services are private, interment will be held at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Kevin's name be made to the Gold Badge Society at CFDGoldBadgeSociety.org or Ignite the Spirit at IgniteTheSpirit.org.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

29 entries
May 10, 2020
The Best Send Off for My Dad
Colleen Quinn
Daughter
May 10, 2020
Many good times & laughs
RIP BROTHER, very saddened by your loss
Philip Orsi
May 9, 2020
Such a beautiful tribute you gave to your Dad...you are precious to him. Very sad, but know that Kevin is at peace. May God be with you all❤
Friend
May 9, 2020
I am so saddened by the passing of Kevin. He was a cousin (along with his father, William Quinn Sr.) that I truly idolized as a child and remember the fond memories with them. My condolences to all of the family
Thomas Kinder
Family
May 9, 2020
What a beautiful funeral and tribute to your dad. Your dad was an awesome man and loved his family. Our condolences to your family, may God Bless you all
Patricia & Scott Adams
Friend
May 9, 2020
Kevin was always a good friend, starting from the first time we met at St. Juliana's. I am going to miss you. God bless you and your family. Mark F. French
Mark French
Friend
May 8, 2020
ALWAYS wonderful to see Kevin,our families spent time together at Lake Delavan as kids. Have great memories. Such losses the family has had, God bless you all. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Mary and Jim Anderson (Chambers)
Mary
Family
May 8, 2020
Kevin was as good-hearted as he was handsome-- from his earliest days, to the "Irish Poet" he grew to resemble. I loved my dear cousin. We all did. And Kevin so loved his son and his daughters. You have made him proud. Praying for you all today, and for his dear sisters and family-- to find Peace amidst this loss of a beautiful man.
Jaime Kinder - Zukowski
Family
May 8, 2020
I remember Kevin, we both grew up in Edison Park. What a great guy... I'm so sorry to hear about his passing. May he rest in peace. Many blessings to his family and close friends.
Marcia Kuhr
Classmate
May 8, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time...
Suzanne Pecoraro
Friend
May 8, 2020
Certainly have had all of the Quinn family in our thoughts and prayers. We are sending big warm hugs from Orlando during this implicitly difficult time. ❤
Mary and Casey ODonnell
Friend
May 8, 2020
Mary and Casey ODonnell
Friend
May 7, 2020
Sue & Family . . .
So very sorry for your loss. May all of the wonderful memories sustain you during this difficult time. Sending deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers to you all.
Bob Braden
Friend
May 7, 2020
We were saddened to hear of Kevins passing. Sending our love and condolences to the Quinn family. Chris and Jo Anne Loper
Jo Anne Loper
Friend
May 7, 2020
My Thoughts and Prayers
John Nokes
Coworker
May 7, 2020
RIP my friend...You will be missed by many...
Darryl Garman
Friend
May 7, 2020
My sympathy to the Quinn family for your loss. May sharing of memories may you smile.
Nancy Kraft
Acquaintance
May 6, 2020
My husband and I were blessed to meet Kevin when we moved to Florida. He was a very proud dad, he talked a lot about his children and grandchildren. His family was his greatest legacy and we will all cherish his memories. Our condolences to the Quinn Family. Well love you always Kevin, Rest In Peace.
Pat & Scott Adams
Friend
May 6, 2020
Condolence to the Quinn Family. May he Rest in Peace.
Rachel Ferrer
Friend
May 6, 2020
Sincere condolences to the entire Quinn family. Thinking of all of you at this difficult time.
Tricia Halpin-Paulsen
May 6, 2020
Jim Szewczyk
Friend
May 6, 2020
We were so saddened to hear about Kevins passing. We have a lot of great memories. Our deepest sympathy to you and your family Sue.
Larry and Carol Markowski
Friend
May 6, 2020
Memories keep him close to you and always in your heart ❤. Thinking of you with much love.
Ken & June Yatsko
Neighbor
May 6, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss - the Quinn Family will be in my prayers.
Mary Ellen OGrady
Friend
May 6, 2020
We are sorry for your loss. Loosing a loved one is always heartbreaking. May you always remember the good times. Much love from Ecuador. Maureen and Paul Bohmbach
Paul Bohmbach
Acquaintance
May 6, 2020
May you Rest In Peace. No longer suffering. I will forever remember our times together. So sorry and sad for your family. Forever your true friend. ❤
May 6, 2020
Rest In Peace Dear friend...I will forever remember the good times We shared and sweet songs you sent...Somewhere Over The Rainbow, a favorite
Debbie Smits
Friend
May 6, 2020
Dear Kevin, May you rest peacefully in the arms of our Lord. You will always hold that special place in my heart. Oh, to hear your laugh one more time...you have a beautiful Family. May God Bless each of you an give you strength. Memories are forever. Thanks for the memories.
Debbie Smits
May 5, 2020
I was shocked and heart broken to hear of Kevins passing. I will love him always and cherish the memories. God Bless you Kevin
Kristin Jepsen (Lindholm)
Friend
