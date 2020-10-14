1/
Kevin James Fonte
Fonte, Kevin James

Age 32 of Hickory Hills, passed away October 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of Ken and Michele (nee Nemec), loving brother to Brian (Brittany) and Jason (Marta); dear grandson of Joan (the late Kenneth) Nemec; devoted uncle and godfather to Olivia; proud godfather to Cassidy Taylor; cherished nephew to Kenn (Beth) Nemec, Maribeth (Jim) Grant, and Kerry (Barb) Nemec.

There will be a visitation held Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. Funeral Friday, October 16, 2020 9:00 a.m. for immediate family only, from Curley Funeral Home to St. Patricia Catholic Church, 9050 S. 86th Avenue, Hickory Hills, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., extended family and friends are asked to gather directly at church at 9:45 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Andrew Weisher Foundation, www.weish4ever.org would be appreciated.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
