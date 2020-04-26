Clark, Kevin Kevin Clark aka "The Zebra Kid" passed away on April 17, 2020 after battling esophageal cancer. Kevin was born Oct. 7, 1950 to parents Madonna Tracey and Clarence M. Clark (predeceased). He is survived by his longtime partner Amy Lovely, sister Maureen Clark, ex-wife Jacqueline Clark and son Dustin Clark. Kevin spent almost 5 decades as a professional wrestler. He has a long legacy of political activism and humanitarianism. Kevin was a leader in the Chicago Anti War Movement. He was deeply committed to Palestine solidarity. Full obituary @www.reserfuneralhome.com.

