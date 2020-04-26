Kevin Clark
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clark, Kevin Kevin Clark aka "The Zebra Kid" passed away on April 17, 2020 after battling esophageal cancer. Kevin was born Oct. 7, 1950 to parents Madonna Tracey and Clarence M. Clark (predeceased). He is survived by his longtime partner Amy Lovely, sister Maureen Clark, ex-wife Jacqueline Clark and son Dustin Clark. Kevin spent almost 5 decades as a professional wrestler. He has a long legacy of political activism and humanitarianism. Kevin was a leader in the Chicago Anti War Movement. He was deeply committed to Palestine solidarity. Full obituary @www.reserfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Reser Funeral Home
101 W. Main St.
Warsaw, MO 65355
(660)438-5151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved