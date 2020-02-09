Home

Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Albert The Great Church
Kenneth Zilligen Obituary
Zilligen, Kenneth J. Marine Veteran, beloved husband of the late Barbara L. (nee Miller); loving father of Thomas (the late Doreen), Paula, James, Michael and the late Donald Zilligen; devoted grandfather of Scott (Lia) and the late Michelle Zilligen; dearest great-grandfather of Myles, Maycie, Makailey and Morgan; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 60487 to St. Albert The Great Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 9, 2020
