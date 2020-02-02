|
Savage, Kenneth Mark Age 70, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 11, 2020. Kenneth was preceded in death by a son and leaves to mourn, a wife, daughter and two grandchildren. Kenneth served honorably in the US Army. Kenneth was a proud resident of Altgeld Gardens throughout his teenage years. Kenneth was the youngest child in a family of eight brothers and one sister. Memorial services are pending. May he Rest In Peace. Information: ELEMENTS, the cremation company, 855.550.5151, www.elementscremation.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 2, 2020