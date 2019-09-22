|
|
Pacholski, Kenneth S. In Loving Memory of Kenneth S. Pacholski, passed away on July 19, 2019, at age 61, from Chicago, IL. He was born on October 19, 1957, in Chicago to Stanley E. and Pearl A. (Walerczyk) Pacholski. He previously married the late Bobbie J. Barker and then was married to Kathryn Tyler, DVM, on November 6, 1997, in Las Vegas, NV. He was a loving brother of Patricia M. Speaker and Deborah L. Fusiek, (Michael P.); nieces Jennifer Speaker and Laura Speaker-Freier; great-nieces, Paige and Katherine; great-nephews, Brendan and Thomas; also admired by many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Thomas G. Speaker (1995). Kenneth S. Pacholski died in "Pearl-One" Airplane on July 19, 2019. A Memorial Service is being held on October 5, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kenosha, WI Airport. A Memorial Mass by Rev. Fr. (Paul Balla) Balaraju Eturi, will be held on October 6, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, 655 S. Main Street, Poynette, WI 53955-0310 (PO Box 310). Cremation was Private. In lieu of flowers, Masses in honor of Kenneth S. Pacholski and Family would be greatly appreciated. Any questions, please contact Sourek Manor Funeral Home of Cicero, IL, (708) 652-6661, [email protected]
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 22, 2019