Bates, Kenneth Mathias Born November 13th, 1937 was destined to touch more lives then he ever imagined. In school and college he played football and was offered to play for the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and the Chicago Cardinals. While he did play semi-pro for a few years, Ken decided to go the stable route with his career and went into teaching. He taught at MacArthur Middle School for 38 years as a History and English teacher. While working as a teacher Ken refereed basketball, coached wrestling, archery, and soccer, and was actively involved in the theater program. Ken also both started and was president of the teachers union at MacArthur. Ken helped raise five kids, two boys and three girls. Ken was always willing to lend a helping hand, a listening ear, or sit down and have a meaningful conversation. Throughout his life, he was an inspiration to his family, his students, and others and touched the lives of thousands. He inspired countless students to go into a career in education as well as his youngest son and grandson, passing on his love and passion for teaching for countless generations. His jokes, positivity, wisdom, and light will be dearly missed by all that knew him. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Harold, and brother, Harold. Ken is survived by his wife, Mary Perry Bates; his five children, Christopher Bates, Cheri (David) Brich, Julie Owen, Kathryn (Andrew) Dussel and Kenny Bates; his six grandchildren, Mathew (Emily) Owen, Heidi (Nathaniel) Eklund, Collin Brich, Alyssa Brich, Olivia Dussel, and Camryn Dussel; and his two great-grandchildren, Fiona Owen and Emmett Eklund. Viewing will take place on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Rd., Rolling Meadows from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be performed at St. Matthew's Church, Schaumburg on January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with burial at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Joseph's College, P.O. Box 300, Rensselaer, IN 47978. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 8, 2020