Krska, Kenneth James Age 62 of Downers Grove, formerly of North Riverside. Retired North Riverside Police Officer. Beloved husband of Jan (nee Moysey); loving father of Becki Krska, Sarah (Cliff) Longeway, and Joshua Krska; cherished grandfather of Hope, Danielle, Lily, Joey, Logan, Bonnie, Keira, Charlotte, and Ophelia. Ken is also survived by his canine companion, Daisy. Visitation Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m., at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Ave., North Riverside. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Anti-Cruelty Society, 157 W. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL 60654, would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 26, 2019