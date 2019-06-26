Home

Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
(708) 447-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL
Krska, Kenneth James Age 62 of Downers Grove, formerly of North Riverside. Retired North Riverside Police Officer. Beloved husband of Jan (nee Moysey); loving father of Becki Krska, Sarah (Cliff) Longeway, and Joshua Krska; cherished grandfather of Hope, Danielle, Lily, Joey, Logan, Bonnie, Keira, Charlotte, and Ophelia. Ken is also survived by his canine companion, Daisy. Visitation Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m., at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Ave., North Riverside. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Anti-Cruelty Society, 157 W. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL 60654, would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 26, 2019
